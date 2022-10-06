OPEC+ slashes Nigeria’s oil quota by 4.6% to 1.742 mb/d





As Bonny Light price rises to $93.36

By Udeme Akpan, Energy Editor

THE Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, popularly known as OPEC+, yesterday, slashed Nigeria’s oil output by 4.6 percent to 1.742 million barrels per day, mb/d, excluding condensate, for November 2022 market, from 1.826 mb/d in August 2022.

This was part of the measures adopted to achieve market stability following increased volatility, which witnessed the prices of many crude oil grades, including Nigeria’s Bonny Light, dropping below $90 per barrel last week, from about $100.

A closer look at the ‘November 2022-December 2023’ data obtained by Vanguard, showed that amongst African producers, Nigeria’s 1.742 mb/d was the highest, while Sudan’s 72,000 bp/d was the lowest.

In its review of the market, Wednesday, OPEC+ maintained that the market situation was still clouded by some uncertainties, adding that it remained committed to achieving…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper