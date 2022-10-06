Terrorists release 23 remaining Abuja-Kaduna train attack victims





.

By Kingsley Omonobi, Johnbosco Agbakwuru & Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

ABUJA—Almost six months after the Abuja-Kaduna train passengers were kidnapped by Boko Haram terrorists, the remaining 23 kidnapped victims have finally regained their freedom.

The cheering news was broken, yesterday, by Usman Yusuf, Secretary, Chief of Defence Staff Action Committee (CDSAC).

A Presidential Committee reportedly set up by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, to look into the abduction of victims of the Kaduna-Abuja train attack, secured the release of the 23 remaining victims in the terrorists’ captivity.

Yusuf in a statement said: “I am pleased to announce to the nation and the world that at 1600Hrs (4:00pm) today, Wednesday, 5-10-2022, the seven-man Presidential Committee assembled by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General L.E.O. Irabor, secured the release and took custody of all the 23 remaining passengers held hostage by Boko Haram terrorists following the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper