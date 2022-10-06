Tinubu is hale, hearty, I spoke to his son, says Keyamo





Festus Keyamo

By Biodun Busari

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Festus Keyamo has said the party’s standard bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu is out of the country but in good health conditions.

Keyamo, who is also the Minister of State of Labour and Productivity, said this during an interview on Arise TV on Thursday morning.

The minister also said he spoke with the APC presidential candidate’s son, Seyi Tinubu on Thursday morning before coming to the live show and he assured him that Tinubu was fine.

He also said that Tinubu is not bound to be issuing statements about his health and whereabouts because he is not the President of Nigeria yet.

