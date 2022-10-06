US criticises OPEC over oil production cut





POTUS Joe Biden – Photo Credit: The Journal

By Biodun Busari

The United States has criticised the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+) for cutting oil production to 2 million barrels per day.

President Joe Biden said he was “disappointed” at the decision fuming that his administration would make effort in reducing the cartel’s control over energy prices.

Biden administration fumed at the oil production on Wednesday according to a statement by the National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese.

Read also:

OPEC+ panel considers cutting oil production by 2m barrels per day

OPEC+ slashes Nigeria’s oil quota by 4.6% to 1.742 mb/d

Crude oil production: Angola, Libya overtake Nigeria — OPEC report

“The President is disappointed by the shortsighted decision by OPEC+ to cut production quotas while the global economy is dealing with the continued negative impact of…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper