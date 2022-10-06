[Video] Breaking! Tinubu arrives Abuja 





File photo : Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu has arrived Abuja.

Tinubu’s arrival comes hours after Media Aide on Digital Communications to President Muhammadu Buhari, Bashir Ahmad hinted that he (Tinubu) was expected to arrive Abuja today.

He dropped the hint in a statement via his verified Twitter handle.

Confirming the arrival of the APC presidential flagbearer, spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo posted video of Tinubu’s arrival at the airport in Abuja via his verified Twitter handle and tweeted, “The Eagle has landed!!!.”

Ahmad, a member of the APC Presidential Campaign Council tweeted, “After days of intensive political consultations and meetings in London, our presidential…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper