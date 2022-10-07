2023: Insecurity, manpower challenges threat to credible polls — Arase, Yakubu





…INEC has water-tight measures against rigging — Yakubu

…To monitor parties on campaigns, funding limits

Former Inspector-General of Police, Mr Solomon Arase, and the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, yesterday identified insecurity and insufficient manpower as some of the challenges threatening the 2023 general polls and urged synergy among all stakeholders to overcome them.

However, Professor Mahmood Yakubu vowed to deliver free, fair and credible elections, boasting that the electoral commission has mapped out anti-rigging measures that will ensure voters determined the outcome of the elections.

The duo spoke at the sixth annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers, GOCOP, in Lagos themed: “2023 Elections: Managing the Process for Credible Outcome.”

Recently, Yakubu raised the alarm that the current security situation in the country could pose a serious threat to the successful…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper