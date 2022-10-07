2023: Trade group declares support for Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu





Sanwo-Olu and Tinubu

Tasks S’West on unity

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

A trade group, under the auspices of Lagos Planks and Building Materials Market Association, has expressed support for the All Progressives Congress, APC, Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu and the second term bid of Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu in 2023 general polls.

The President of the association, Abdullateef Adelodun, on behalf of members expressed their support at a media briefing in Ikeja, on Friday, ahead of the group’s 30th anniversary celebration slated for November 1.2023.

Adelodun said that the trade group, operating in 170 markets in Lagos, have resolved to support all the APC candidates in the state as well at the forthcoming general elections.

According to him, “Among those jostling to get the presidency, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu stands head and shoulder above the rest. If we, as a nation, are ruled by the desire to tap our most competent, most able, best tested and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper