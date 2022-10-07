Breaking: Buhari arrives NASS to present 2023 Budget





By Henry Umoru

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari has arrived the National Assembly to present the N19.76trillion 2023 Appropriation bill before the Senate and the House of Representatives.

This is the 4th joint session and the last budget presentation by President Buhari.

The National Anthem was sang at exactly 10.09 am when the President arrived the House of Representatives Chamber.

The opening Moslem prayer was said by Senator Sabi Ya’u, Zamfara North.

Details later…

Source: Vanguard Newspaper