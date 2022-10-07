CIG dangles GAC vehicles at Shell Staff Coop





By Theodore Opara

AS part of its effort to take the GAC brands to more corporate bodies and organisations, CIG Motors has entered into a partnership with Shell Staff Cooperative, COOPLAG. Speaking during the signing of the MoU by the two organisations, Mr. Jubril Arogundade, General Manager Commercial, CIG Motors, said the company’s goal is to deliver 1,000 GAC cars to the Shell Corporative which comprises over 3,000 cooperators.

Arogundade said that Shell is a well respected company which appreciates quality products, hence the members would find our state of the acts cars interesting for their day to day operations. He said the GAC vehicles rank among the very best in the country with enticing features and modern technology, couple with quality after sales backup.

According to him, the partnership to Shell Staff Cooporative which includes benefits like good prices for GAC cars, excellent service advisory, after sales promo (discounts) and gift items will be built…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper