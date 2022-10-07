How Nigeria’s Youth Bulge Can Become A Demographic Dividend





By Fortune Eromosele — Abuja

Youth bulge has become a common phenomenon in most developing countries. Accounting for 70 per cent of the country’s population, it is no contention about how numbers speak volumes for a country, society and organisation.

The United Nations in July, released the 2022 World Population Proposals. The report projected that global population will reach the eight billion mark by 2050 and that India will surpass China as the most populous country in the world with a whopping 1.66 billion people.

Nigeria, according to the projection, will be the fourth most populated country on earth with 375 million people, with youths accounting for about 262 million of the population. What does this mean for Nigeria? How does Nigeria then react to this youth bulge? Is Nigeria’s youth bulge a bane or boon?

Whether we are going to have a demographic dividend or demographic bomb, will depend solely on the nation’s willingness and readiness to harness…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper