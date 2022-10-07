How travel agent allegedly defrauded intending Hajj pilgrims N24.6m





A travel agent, Mr Lukman Abdulkareem, on Friday told an Ikeja High Court how another travel agent, Sharafadeen Irorun, allegedly defrauded him of seven million Naira meant for Hajj pilgrimage.

While being led in evidence by state counsel, Mr Olawale Ijabike, Abdulkareem testified that he had been in partnership with the Nigeria Armed Forces at Bonny Camp, Ikoyi, Lagos, as a Hajj travel agent for 20 years.

The witness said he came in contact with the defendant sometime in 2014 during the Ebola outbreak in Nigeria.

He said: “I use to give the armed forces numbers of pilgrim clients.

“In 2014, the Saudi Arabian Authority did not allow too many people to Mecca due to Ebola outbreak in Nigeria.

“I had to refund some of my clients but two of my clients insisted I must look for slots for them which made me get in contact with the the defendant.”

The witness said that one Alhaji Mukaila Salau introduced him to the defendant and gave him the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper