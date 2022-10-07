Insecurity evolved, assumed other dimensions — Buhari





•Directs service chiefs to take the fight against terrorism to other parts of Nigeria

•Says no terrorists can threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty

•Restates commitment to free, fair, peaceful polls

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, KADUNA

President Muhammadu Buhari has lamented that though his administration has recorded successes in the war against insecurity, challenges have evolved and assumed other dimensions in some areas, and instructed service chiefs to replicate the successes recorded in the fight against terrorism in the northeast in other parts of the country.

The president spoke at the passing out parade of 68 Regular Courses of the Nigerian Defence Academy, NDA, in Kaduna yesterday,

“I want to seize this opportunity to appeal to Nigerians that, although we have recorded successes in the conflict inherited, especially in the North-East, the security challenges in the country have evolved and assumed other dimensions in some areas.”

He also declared…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper