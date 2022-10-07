MC Oluomo introduces barcodes in parks, garages to check crime





Akinsanya (left) and Lagos State Parks and Garages Deputy Chairman Alhaji Sulyman B. Ojora displaying the bar code

*Urges commuters to key into it

By Ishola Balogun

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (Aka MC Oluomo), has announced the introduction of the Bar Code to checkmate untoward activities among some commercial bus drivers.

According to him, the initiative will curb kidnappings and other criminal activities perpetrated by some commercial bus drivers.

Akinsanya said the issue of insecurity is a major concern to everybody and as stakeholders in the transportation sector, the agency cannot fold its arms and allow charlatans to turn their garages and parks into criminal hideouts.

“Our goal is to leverage technology to detect some criminal elements using our parks and garages to perpetrate crimes. We want to make our parks and garages as safe as possible. We will make the them hell for anyone with criminal…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper