Microsoft, now more determined to mitigate data breaches in Nigeria





.

By Prince Osuagwu, Hi-Tech Editor

After a new survey revealed that data breaches were top of the list of security concerns for Nigerian Chief Information Officers, CIOs, Microsoft Nigeria said Wednesday it now had greater responsibility to help the country stem the tide.

In an online meeting with journalists across Africa, Microsoft said part of its responsibilities was to provide not only awareness but also solutions which would help countries and corporate organisations mitigate vulnerabilities and stem the tide of cyber threats.

Ever-changing threat landscape

Country Manager for Microsoft Nigeria, Ola Williams, said: “The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic forced more people to learn, work, shop, bank and connect online than ever before.

”More devices, networks and connection points have resulted in the expansion of the threat surface, bringing the need for a robust security strategy to the fore. In fact, the FBI ranked Nigeria 16th among the country’s most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper