Teachers, heart of educational devt —Obi





The Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has explained that teachers form a critical and indispensable part of educational development in the nation, saying that they deserve commendation and encouragement for their role in driving national development and progress.

Obi, who made this known in his Message to mark World Teachers Day 2022, applauded all teachers in Nigeria for their sacrifice to ensure that Nigerian students, at all levels of learning, receive a good educational and moral formation. He said that by their critical role in moving the educational sector forward, they are helping to drive national growth and development, which education is a critical component of.

Obi encouraged the teachers to strive daily to remain good role models to students, both in learning and in character. He also urged them to continuously improve their knowledge and skills, to keep pace with the dynamic and constantly evolving global education system, and be…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper