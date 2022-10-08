18-yr-old boy strangles mother to death for calling him bastard





By Dayo Johnson, Akure

An Akure Chief Magistrates’ Court, weekend, ordered the remand of 18-year-old Tope Momoh, for allegedly strangling his 52-year-old mother, Stella Momoh to death.

Police Prosecutor, Nelson Akintimehin, said that the defendant was arraigned for murder.

According to Akintimehin, the defendant committed the offence at midnight on September 6, 2022, at Ikakumi Akoko, in Ondo state.

He informed the court that Tope strangled his mother to death in the middle of the night for calling him a bastard.

He said the defendant confessed he was responsible for his mother’s death two weeks after she had been buried.

The Prosecutor said that the cause of the death of the victim was not immediately known when she died until her son confessed to being the perpetrator.

“Tope, in his confession, said he was forced to tell his relatives that he strangled his mother to death when she woke him up at…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper