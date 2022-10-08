Brighton vs Tottenham: Spurs seek return to winning ways





By Efosa Taiwo

Tottenham manager, Antonio Conte will be charging his boys to go all the way to secure three points when they face Brighton and Hove Albion in Saturday’s Premier League game.

Spurs fell 3-1 to Arsenal in the North London derby last weekend while Brighton held Liverpool to a 3-3 draw in Roberto De Zerbi’s first game in charge.

Coming into the encounter, Brighton have actually won two of their last three Premier League games against Spurs, including a 1-0 victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium back in April, but the North London club recorded a 2-0 win in the corresponding game between the two sides last term.

Tottenham, meanwhile, have also made a strong start to the campaign, winning five, drawing two and losing one of their eight Premier League games to collect 17 points, which has left them third in the table.

Antonio Conte’s side have only won one of their last four games in all competitions, though, and they suffered a 3-1 defeat to…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper