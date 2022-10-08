Citizen Omehia and the god of Small Things





By Dr. Ugoji Egbujo

There is a god in Rivers. When it suits him, he corrects the injustice of the justice rendered by the supreme court. Sometime in 2015, he woke up and reviewed a supreme court decision. Many clapped with devotion. They lionized the small god. The supreme court had said Omehia was never governor.

But Omehia was a member of the sect of the triumphant young god. So the god lifted his countenance on loyal Omehia and shoved aside the supreme court judgment. Not even the dusty wig on the god’s head bothered him. After all, before he condescended to read law in a rusty university of technology, he had read politics.

Having been duly recognized by the deity, Omehia bowed and started enjoying ogbono from the pot of the state. Friend of a sitting god. For seven years, Omehia, who had spent a few months in the government house before the supreme declared him an impostor, enjoyed the dividends of divine arbitrariness. Truly nothing is hidden under the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper