Sex-for-roles: Desperation for fame pushes female actors to succumb, says Hamzat

A budding Nollywood actress, Temitope Hamzat, popularly known as BSOLUTION, says that desperation for fame remains a major factor pushing female actors to succumb to sex for roles.

Hamzat told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abeokuta on Saturday, that it was important for up-and-coming actresses to be disciplined, focused, professional and play by the rules of the industry.

The Yoruba movie actress, who hailed from Oyo State, while sharing her thoughts on sex-for-roles in the movie industry, condemned the act in its entirety.

The 30-year-old actress, who is a member of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), alleged that some producers and directors often demanded sex before giving actresses opportunities in their movies.

” Personally, I have never had to flirt around or date any producer or director to get my roles. I worked hard in every role I played.

” I like acting naturally, most times; before I joined the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper