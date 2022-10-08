What I will do if elected President — Peter Obi





.

•Unveils plans on insecurity, oil theft, economy, corruption

Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi has unveiled his policy thrust if elected President of Nigeria in 2023.

Obi, who is in the United States of America in continuation of his international consultations with the Diasporas, gave a vivid picture of what his government would do in all critical areas, including his top three priorities, if elected to office.

Below are details of the Questions and Answers that gave copious insight into what governance will look like in Nigeria if Obi is elected Nigeria President in 2023.

How do you see yourself making a difference in Nigeria?

We will offer a new brand of transformative and purposeful leadership. Nigeria is not bereft of good governance ideas and plans. However, a combination of institutional weaknesses and a lack of political will meant that various policies and strategies are poorly implemented leading to poor outcomes for the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper