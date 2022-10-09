2023 budget: Expert calls for removal of oil subsidy  





.

…Says coys groaning under the weight of increased tax obligation

By Emmanuel Elebeke

Following the presentation of the N20.5 trillion budget for 2023 by President Mohammadu Buhari, an Abuja-based Chartered Accountant, Mr. Afeez Balogun, has called for total removal of oil subsidy regime.

Balogun, while calling for the total removal of the oil subsidy regime in the 2023 fiscal year, noted that the Non-Oil revenue which has increased over the Buhari administration is due to the multiplicity and increases in taxes with companies groaning under the weight of the increased tax obligation.

Mr. Balogun was reacting to the budget presented by the President on Friday to the National Assembly.

Recall that President Mohammadu Buhari had on Friday presented the N20.5trn budget to the joint session of the National Assembly and promised to assent it into law before the end of the year if passed by the lawmakers..

The budget is the 8th and final budget of the PMB-led…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper