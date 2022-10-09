2023 Campaigns: Tinubu’s flag-off postponed; Atiku’s own starts in Uyo





•PDP candidate promises issue-based outing

By Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) has postponed the flag-off of its 2023 presidential campaign earlier slated for tomorrow in Abuja, Sunday Vanguard has learned.

This happened on a day the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) confirmed that its presidential campaign will kick off tomorrow in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital.

The postponement of the APC campaign kick-off comes as indications emerged that since the arrival of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, from London, high-level consultations were still being held among stakeholders.

Last week, a tripartite meeting of the APC governors, the APC Presidential Campaign Council, PCC, and the Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC, was held at the party’s national secretariat.

