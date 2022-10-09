Bauchi governor directs 20 council chairmen, others to step down





Bauchi Governor, Bala Mohammed

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State has directed the 20 local government council chairmen, their deputies, councilors and secretaries to step down.

This is contained in a statement by the Special Adviser to the governor on Media and Publicity, Mr Mukhtar Gidado in Bauchi on Saturday.

According to Gidado, the directive is sequel to the fact that the tenure of the elected council officials expires on Oct. 10, 2022.

He said the affected officials had been directed to hand over the affairs of their offices to the Heads of Administration of the respective councils on Tuesday, Oct. 11, pending conduct of fresh elections or constitution of caretaker committees.

The governor’s aide said the move was in pursuant to Section 2 (i) of the Local Government System Establishment and Administration of Local Government Councils Law of Bauchi State 2013, as amended.

“His Excellency, the governor thanked the outgoing chairmen, deputy chairmen,…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper