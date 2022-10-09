Enugu: Police to investigate mysterious death of 5 family members





By Ikechukwu Odu

NSUKKA—The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Command, Ahmed Ammani, yesterday, ordered the State Criminal

Intelligence and Investigation Department, CIID of the Command to conduct a full-scale investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the sudden and unnatural death of one Mrs. Chinyere Odoh, with her two children and two sisters.

The two children include a seven-year-old Udochukwu Odo, and her four-year-old brother, Chukwuemeka Odo, as well as Mrs. Odo’s two sisters, Martina Ezeme, and Ngozi Ezeme.

The five victims were discovered dead in their apartment at Amutenyi in Obollo-Afor community of Udenu Local Government Area of Enugu State, Saturday morning.

Part of the statement signed by the spokesperson for the police Command, Daniel Ndukwe, read “The Commissioner, while describing the incident as unfortunate and expressing his condolences to the family members and friends of the deceased persons, has further directed that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper