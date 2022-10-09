Gospel singer, Remilekun-Amos unveils plans for Late Dad’s remembrance





By Ayo Onikoyi

Wave-making gospel singer, Lekan Remilekun-Amos, otherwise called Omo Dafidi, has said this year’s remembrance of his gospel musician father, Dr. Remilekun Amos, will be held in his hometown, Ilaje, Ondo State.

Speaking during a telephone interview with Potpourri, the singer stated that the remembrance in its 21st year is to celebrate his father’s ideals and positive impacts on lives.

The Zion singer from the riverine area of Ondo State noted that his father’s musical impact and exclusivity inspired the shift of the remembrance venue to Ilaje.

He said, “Last year, we held the 20th remembrance for my father in Lagos State. The event attracted several gospel singers who entertained the attendees with colourful performances in honour of the memory of our great father. It was an event which left sweet memories for participants and guests.

“But after considering many things, we decided to hold the programme billed for sometime next month in…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper