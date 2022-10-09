Insecurity fueling poverty among masses — Oyetola’s aide￼





.

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner for Rural Development and Community Affairs, Mr Adesegun Olanibi has disclosed that the insecurity problem is increasing the poverty rate among the masses in Nigeria.

Speaking while declaring open a workshop themed: “Security Consciousness And Combating Crime Through Community Watch”, organised by the state government for unconventional security operatives in Osogbo, he said the state government is determined to make intelligence gathering a major tool for safeguarding the state.

The workshop brings together the Hunters Association of Nigeria, Harmonized Vigilante Group, Vigilante Group of Nigeria and the Amotekun Corps among several others.

According to Olanibi, the training was borne out of the curiosity and necessity to create awareness, equip the various community security networks, as well as the need to update their knowledge to be able to cope with the dynamics of community policing and thereby sanitize and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper