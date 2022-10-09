Oyo APC lambasts Makinde over comments against ex-deputy Gov, Olaniyan





By Ademola Adegbite, Ibadan

THE All Progressives Congress, APC, in Oyo state, weekend, came hard again on Governor Seyi Makinde over his utterances against Engineer Rauf Olaniyan, his erstwhile deputy, describing the development as not only unfortunate and shameful but also least expected from a sitting Executive Governor of a state.

It will be recalled that Makinde, who featured on a radio programme named: “State Affairs” anchored by a popular on-air-personality, Edmund Obilo, made some startling revelation on why he moved against his former deputy, Olaniyan whom he got impeached by the state House of Assembly on July 18, 2022 and replaced immediately with Barrister Bayo Lawal.

Oyo APC, in a statement authorized by its Publicity Secretary, Olawale Sadare, however, said Makinde deserved condemnation for what it described as “an act of Executive recklessness coming from a power drunk and vindictive character who found himself in power by default.

“It is most…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper