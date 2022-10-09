Police trail masked hoodlums for attacking Enugu station – PPRO





The Police Command in Enugu State says its operatives have begun trailing the masked hoodlums that attacked the Inyi Police Station in Oji River Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, gave the confirmation to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Sunday.

Ndukwe said: “Police operatives are on the trail of the masked hoodlums. Further development will be communicated on the incident, please.”

The police Spokesperson, however, did not give the timing, material or human causalities involved in the attack.

A witness, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the armed hoodlums in their numbers attacked the station at 8 a.m. on Sunday.

He noted that two persons, one of them confirmed to be a policeman, were critically wounded by the rampaging hoodlums at the station during the attack.

