



Her name is Blessing Okon. But the cataract of challenges fate has plunged her into, leaves her wondering if she could ever live to manifest her name.

She has been living on the street for five years with her daughter, before officials of the Lagos State Government picked her up and others with mental disorders at the Lagos State Rehabilitation and Training Centre, Owutu road, in the Ikorodu area of the State, from where she was taken to Rehabilitation Center by a good Samaritan.

The post [VIDEO] Blessing Okon: Slept under bridge with baby, mistaken for lunatic, rehabilitated by ‘Good Samaritan’ appeared first on Vanguard News.





Source: Vanguard Newspaper