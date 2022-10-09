Yemi Osinbajo, Bola Tinubu and Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral





.

By Femi Fani-Kayode

Yemi Osinbajo, a legal guru, a jurisprudential genius, a Professor of Law, a highly-acclaimed Pastor, a well-respected Servant of the Living God, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, a writer and author of many books, an expert on the law of evidence and our nation’s Vice President, came from very humble beginnings and yet has done so well.

His story is one that we can legitimately describe as an excellent example of the accomplishment of the Nigerian dream.

God is clearly with this man and no one can take that away from him.

His humility appears to have opened many doors for him and the Lord has granted him favour before the Heavens and before men.

Yet, in my view, the greatest honour that has been bestowed on him so far in his life was to have had the privilege of representing President Muhammadu Buhari and our beloved country Nigeria at the historic and utterly resplendent state funeral of Queen Elizabeth 11.

He was there with no less than…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper