11 die, 6 injured in Plateau, Niger auto crashes

By Marie-Therese Nanlong

Eleven persons died while six others sustained injuries in two separate accidents in Plateau and Niger states, over the weekend.

In Jos, eight persons lost their lives and two others got injured in a road crash involving a Toyota Hiace bus and a Honda Pilot SUV along Lamingo road in Jos, Plateau State.

Confirming the incident, the Public Enlightenment Officer of the Federal Road Safety Corps, FRSC, in the state, Peter Longsan, said the incident occurred due to overspeeding by one of the drivers.

According to him, “the crash involved two vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus and a Honda Pilot SUV. 10 people were all onboard, of which eight died (three adult males, four adult females and one child) while two sustained injuries.

“The two injured were taken to the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) by an FRSC Rescue Team for medical attention, while the corpses of the deceased were deposited at the old JUTH.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper