Anambra boat mishap: Traders forced me to ferry them —Sailor





As Buhari, Obi sympathize with victims

THE sailor of the boat that capsized weekend at Umunankwo in Ogbaru local government area of Anambra State in which many people died, Mr. Desmond Amaugo, said yesterday that he was forced to embark on the ill-fated trip by female traders who were desperate to dispose of their crops harvested prematurely due to this year’s flood that submerged their farms before the maturity of the planted crops.

Amaugo spoke as President Muhammadu Buhari expressed sadness over the boat accident .

This is even as the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi expressed shock at the level of flooding, which has caused serious devastations in different parts of the country, including Anambra State.

Amaugo, however, said that contrary to reports that 85 people were on board the boat, the actual number was 48.

The boat was carrying mostly women and children at the time of the incident.

He said: “I did not want to embark on…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper