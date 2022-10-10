Economy: Food takeaways replace ‘serve yourself’ in parties





By Elizabeth Adegbesan

CEREMONIES filled with fun and delicacies to eat have been the foundation of many Nigerian parties. Be it at weddings, birthdays, house-warming, or launching, among others, guests wait patiently for the food aspect, especially those where you serve yourself (buffets) with the hope of eating their fill.

However, the continuous rise in the prices of food items has made households and celebrants cut costs leading to the dearth of buffets at parties.

Economy&Lifestyle discovered that many hosts now serve food as takeaways. Some serve guests themselves in smaller portions in a bid to cut costs.

Kolawole Adeoye, a chef, said to prepare a buffet of varieties of food is more expensive than takeaways.

He said: “To prepare food varieties accompanied with desserts and drinks for 50 guests as a buffet would cost N500,000 but a takeaway of rice, chicken and plantain with meat and fish costs N2,000 per plate and N100,000 for 50 guests.

