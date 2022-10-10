NAF strikes kill notorious terrorist kingpin, Ali Dogo in Kaduna





.

By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja

There are strong indications on Monday that notorious terrorist leader, Ali Dogo, aka Yellow, and 30 of his fighters were neutralized on 8 October 2022 after an airstrike undertaken by the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch

Reliable sources revealed that Yellow and his fighters had fled from Niger State to one Alhaji Gwarzo’s house at Yadi in Giwa Local Government Area of Kaduna State for safety following NAF aircraft’s continued bombardment on his location in Niger State.

Unfortunately for Yellow and his fighters, while they were having a meeting, NAF aircraft struck Alhaji Gwarzo’s house leaving everybody in the building neutralized including Yellow.

Similar strikes on the same day targeted against terrorists at a location 33nm Northwest of Mando in Kaduna State were also undertaken.

Following credible intelligence of terrorist leaders and their foot soldiers converging under tree covers at the location for a meeting, the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper