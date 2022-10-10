Nigerian Army honours Ogun ex-Deputy Speaker





By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

A former Deputy Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Hon. Oludare Kadiri, has been honoured by the Nigerian Army for his valiant services in the military and outstanding contributions to nation-building.

Kadiri, who retired from the Army in 1993, bagged a meritorious award at the 34th-anniversary reception of the Great 26 Regular Intake of the Nigerian Army held on Saturday.

The occasion held at the Event Hall, St. Lwanga Catholic Church, Nigerian Army Cantonment, Ikeja, Lagos was attended by families, friends and well-wishers of members of the Great 26 Regular Intake.

In his remarks, the Commander, 9 Brigade Nigerian Army, Brigadier-General I. E. Akpaumontia, who chaired the event, commended Kadiri for being a worthy ambassador and pride of the military.

Akpaumontia, who was represented by Master Warrant Officer Babatunde Agbi, Chief Clerk of the Nigeria Army Signal Headquarters Apapa, said Kadiri was among members of the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper