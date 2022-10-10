PDP crisis: Ayu mounting smear campaign against me — Ortom alleges





....insists he would continue to stand for justice, equity

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State has said that the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, was mounting smear campaigns and blackmail against his person and office over his support for the call on him to resign and save the party further crisis.

The Governor made this known Sunday when he appeared before the kinsmen of the embattled National Chairman who are members of the PDP, known as the Jemgbagh PDP Elders Forum comprising leaders from Gboko, Tarka and Buruku Local Government Areas, LGAs.

According to a statement issued in Makurdi by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor, Nathaniel Ikyur, the meeting was at the instance of the Elders who sought to get clarifications on the cold war between the Governor and Dr. Ayu following calls by the G-5 Governors led by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and other notable leaders of the party that the…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper