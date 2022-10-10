[Photos] Fire guts Kogi Assembly complex

By
Headliners
-
1


WhatsApp Image 2022 10 10 at 11.51.04 AM
By Boluwaji Obahopo, LOKOJA

The Kogi State House of Assembly was on Monday razed completely by out break of fire.

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 10 at 11.51.04 AM

It was gathered that the fire started at the early morning but the security agents were able to know at about 7 am.

The most affected place was the Hallow Chamber where the lawmaker make law which was razed to the roof.

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 10 at 11.51.03 AM 1

Speaker of the House, Mathew Kolawole and the state security Adviser, Commander Jerry Omodara were among the early caller at the assembly complex.

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 10 at 11.51.03 AM

The Speaker while speaking with newsmen said that he suspects sabotage but fell short of where the suspected sabotage might come from.

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 10 at 11.51.02 AM

Asked whether it might have been linked with the recent happening between the Assembly and Dangote groups, Kolawole said that the House will allow security agencies to determine the real cause.

WhatsApp Image 2022 10 10 at 11.51.05 AM

“We should leave security people to do their work and give us a report going forward” the speaker said.

Details later…

The post [Photos] Fire…



Source: Vanguard Newspaper

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR