UN condemns ‘heinous killing’ of 15 migrants in Libya

By Biodun Busari

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Sunday described as “heinous killing” the death of 15 migrants whose bodies were found near the Mediterranean coastal city of Sabratha.

According to reports from the UN and the Libyan Red Crescent, the bodies were found on a beach on Friday morning as most of them burned inside a charred boat.

The world governing body condemned the killing, accused people’s smugglers and demanded justice for the victims as it also called for an investigation.

“While the exact circumstances remain to be determined, the killings reportedly resulted from clashes between rival traffickers,” the UNSMIL said in a statement.

According to VOA on Sunday, the UN mission urged authorities in the North African nation "to…





