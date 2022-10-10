[Videos] ‘We dedicate our campaign to achievements of Akwa Ibom PDP in good governance’ – Atiku





Atiku addressing supporters at the PDP presidential campaign flag-off in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state.

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Abubakar Atiku said he dedicated the launch of official flag-off ceremony of the party’s presidential campaign to achievements of Akwa Ibom PDP in good governance.

Atiku stated this while while addressing troops of PDP supporters at the official flag-off ceremony of the party’s presidential campaign flag-off, which took place at the Nest of Champions Stadium in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom state.

He said, “We dedicate the launching of this campaign to the achievements of the Akwa Ibom PDP in good governance.

“Having said that, when PDP came into power in 1999, we met Nigeria in a state of insecurity, hunger, lack of education. We lifted Nigeria from the bottom to the top,” he added.

The PDP’s campaign flag-off comes barely four months before the February 25 presidential election.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper