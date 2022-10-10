Wike, Ortom, others berated over PDP crisis





By Udo Ibuot

A COALITION of civil society organisations under the aegis of Better Life for Nigeria, have blasted Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, and his camp for slowing down the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, due to his alleged brashness in handling political matters.

The coalition in a statement by its coordinator , Waheed Abduljeleel said : “The idea was to have a national party where decisions will be taken by all members, and not a party in the pocket of a single individual. Ayu said in his interview with Arise TV that he will resign if the party asked him to resign (not an individual). The NWC which is the highest decision body of the party passed a vote of confidence on Ayu and asked him to stay.

“This situation that has a presidential candidate and Chairman of the party from one zone pre-election is not new. Ahmadu Ali from North Central was Chairman when Musa Yar’Adua from North West was the presidential candidate of PDP between 2006 and2007. What if…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper