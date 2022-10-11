2023: ‘Collect your PVCs,’ Pastor Paul Enenche tasks Nigerians





By Fortune Eromosele, ABUJA

As the 2023 general elections gather momentum, Senior Pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, DIGC, worldwide, Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, has tasked Nigerians with the importance of collecting their Permanent Voters Card, PVC, for a better Nigeria.

Enenche in a video said Nigeria is at a great junction of the possibility of a complete change.

This was even as he charged Nigerians to ensure that they get their PVCs and after being registered, ensure they go for collection.

He said, “My name is Dr. Pastor Paul Enenche, the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre (DIGC) worldwide. It is no news that our nation is at a great junction of the possibility of complete change.

“A possibility of departing from the season of insecurity, massive bloodshed, kidnapping, banditry, terrorism, departing from massive corruption, underdevelopment, backwardness, retrogression, retardation.

“We are at a junction where such…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper