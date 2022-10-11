2023: Nollywood practitioners endorse Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu





…As Sanwo-Olu unveils health insurance cover for actors in film industry

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Ahead of the 2023 general polls, theatre practitioners and Nollywood Stars have unanimously endorsed All Progressives Congress, APC’s Presidential Candidate, Bola Tinubu for presidency and Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for second term with a promise to work for their victory in the 2023 presidential and governorship elections.

Governor, Sanwo-Olu, had earlier announced plans to institute a health insurance scheme for theatre practitioners in the state.

The Governor announced the scheme during a dinner with veterans in the Yoruba Nollywood industry at the Lagos House, Marina on Monday night.

The dinner was attended by over 100 Yoruba theatre practitioners, directors, producers and marketers, among which were: Tade Ogidan, Lere Paimo, Fausat Balogun, Iyabo Ogunsola, Yomi Fash-Lanso, Charles Olumo, Saidi Balogun, Toyin Adegbola, Taiwo Hassan, Damola Olatunji,…





