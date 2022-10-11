Edo govt alerts over 4 drugs, warns against usage





By Ozioruva Aliu

Edo State government has warned against the sale and usage of four medicines, noting that the drugs are being investigated by the World Health Organisation, WHO, for links with kidney injury and death of over 66 deaths children in the Gambia.

The drugs are Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cough Syrup.

Recall that the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control, NAFDAC, had raised a similar alarm over the same drugs on Sunday.

In a statement, Edo State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Obehi Akoria, called on all pharmaceutical outlets who might have the medicines in stock to dispose them forthwith, using the appropriate channels.

The statement read: “The World Health Organisation, WHO, has issued a global alert/warning over these four (4) medicines, including Promethazine Oral Solution, Kofexmalin Baby Cough Syrup, Makoff Baby Cough Syrup and Magrip N Cough…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper