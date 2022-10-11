I’m depressed, James Brown reacts to leaked sex tape





James Brown

By Ada Osadebe

Nigerian internet personality and crossdresser, James Obialor, also known as James Brown, has expressed his sorrow about his leaked sex tape getting suspended on Twitter.

On Monday, a viral video that went viral on Twitter was leaked via Snapchat showing Brown and an unidentified lady having sex.

Brown, who occasionally dresses as a woman, claimed that he had a girlfriend before the video was sent online.

The crossdresser reacting to the incident on his Twitter page on Tuesday claimed he was sad and depressed, adding, he was unable to sleep properly.

He said: “For the first time in a long time, I am sad and depressed. I feel down and tired. Is this what it feels like?”

“I can’t sleep well. I am having a bad dream.”

Brown joins the ranks of other famous people whose intimate records have been made public online, including BNXN (also known as Buju), Oxlade, and Tiwa Savage.

Source: Vanguard Newspaper