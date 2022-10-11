Lekki airport: FG presents approval letter to Sanwo-Olu





..As Lagos flags-off 9th Ehingbeti summit to chart sustainable socio-economic growth path

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Federal Government, on Tuesday, presented the official letter of approval for the proposed multi-million dollar Lekki International Airport to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

Minister of Aviation Hadi Sirika, presented the letter of approval, at the commencement of ninth Ehingbeti Lagos Economic Summit, at the Eko Hotel c and Suites in Victoria Island. The theme is ‘Lagos State 2022-2052: Charting the Paths to Sustainable Socio-Economic Growth’.

Sirika noted that Lagos has the resources and exigencies for an additional airport which will help to decongest the Murtala International Airport.

According to him, “This is our Lagos, and having this additional airport will make Lagos more accessible. It will link the people and state closer to the markets, culture, history, tradition, schools, hospitals, larger economy, commerce and…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper