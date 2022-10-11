Nigeria can become world leader in digital economy — Osinbajo





By Yinka Kolawole

VICE President Yemi Osinbajo, has declared that Nigeria has the requisite talents, creativity and acumen to become a world leader in the digital economy.

Osinbajo stated this yesterday at this year’s Nigeria Digital Economy Summit, NDES, with the theme, “Web 3.0, Blockchain and DeFi: Impact on Africa’s Digital Economy”.

According to him, with the right approach and policy, as well as the country’s human capital and potential, “we can actually become world leaders in digital technology in all its various ramifications”.

In a statement made available to Vanguard, the vice president highlighted the future of technology, digital economy and what it means globally, especially for Nigeria.

His words: “A whole new world is unfolding before our very eyes, unlike Web 1 and 2 where we were relatively disadvantaged. In 1989 we didn’t have mobile phones so we could not take advantage of the reach and depth that mobile telecoms gave…





