No resumption date yet – BUK

KANO — The management of the famous Bayero University, Kano, BUK on Monday said it is yet to announce resumption date for academic activities in the institution.

The management in a statement issued to newsmen in the state by the institution’s Deputy Registrar, Public Affairs, Lamara Garba said students, parents and the public should disregard and ignore information making round in the state.

He described the rumour as fake and malicious.

According to him, “the attention of the management of the university has been drawn to a fake and unfounded information circulating in the social media, announcing the resumption date of the institution.

“Members of the public particularly students and parents are therefore urged to disregard and ignore such information, as it is fake and malicious,” Garba however said.

