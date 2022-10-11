Obajana: Provide proof, Kogi replies Dangote





Dangote Cement Plant in Obajana, Kogi state

The Kogi Government says the Dangote Group should not vent its frustration on the state government in the ongoing Obajana Cement ownership tussle..

The state government made this known in a statement signed by Mr Kingsley Fanwo, the state’s Commissioner for Information and Communications on Monday.

Fanwo advised the Dangote Group and its image makers to focus on “proving its ‘total ownership’ of Obajana Cement Company rather than chasing shadows”.

He stated that the group’s latest attempt to malign the state government in its statement titled:, “Dangote not involved in Kogi Assembly Fire Outbreak”, was a desperate one, insisting that the state had a “well defined channel of communication that is known to the public”.

Fanwo said the current struggle over the ownership of Obajana Cement Company was not that of an individual but a collective agitation by indigenes of the state who had felt shortchanged…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper