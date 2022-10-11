PDP holds massive, colourful campaign rally in Uyo as Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity





Atiku Abubakar, the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

Abubakar, who stated this on Monday during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign at the Nest of Champions stadium in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would restore Nigeria’s education.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and poor condition of the nation’s universities and the welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

At the rally were former Vice President Namadi Sambo; Vice presidential candidate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; Sokoto Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Bayelsa Governor Douye Diri; Edo Governor Godwin Obaseki; Taraba Governor Ishaku Darius; Adamawa Governor Fintiri as well as former governors of the PDP as well as leadership of the party.

Also at the flag-off were former presidents of the Senate including…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper