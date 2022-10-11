PDP seeks Nigerians support to return to power





By Chioma Onuegbu Uyo

THE People’s Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday flagged off its presidential campaign in Uyo Akwa Ibom State capital, and sought the support of Nigerians to return to power at the center in 2023.

The various stakeholders, present and former leaders of the party who spoke at the event, reiterated their assurance that they would address the challenges bedeviling the country today especially insecurity, economic downturn, unemployment if returned to power.

Addressing the mamoth crowd shortly after receiving the PDP Presidential flag, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar reassured that he would rescue Nigeria from hunger, poverty, and also restore unity in the country.

His words: “Nigeria wants to be like Akwa Ibom. You know why, because since 1999, you have not changed party, but you can see the development that is taking place here in Akwa Ibom. You can see the prosperity that is taking place in Akwa Ibom, you can see the security that is available in Akwa…





Source: Vanguard Newspaper